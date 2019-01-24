Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has ruled out selling left-back Emerson Palmieri as he hinted he could soon be ready for more of a role in the first-team.

The Brazilian-born Italy international shone for Chelsea in their win over Tottenham on Thursday night, as they won 2-1 on the night, making it 2-2 on aggregate before winning on penalties.

Chelsea fans were certainly impressed with Emerson’s display as he came in ahead of regular first-choice Marcos Alonso, and Sarri has now suggested he is improving and that he is in his plans.

This follows the Daily Star recently linking the 24-year-old with Juventus after his lack of action at Stamford Bridge since joining from Roma in last January’s transfer window.

Fans will be pleased, however, to see this deal now looks unlikely and that Emerson may have just done enough tonight to show Sarri what he’s about and perhaps get in to the first XI ahead of Alonso soon enough.

Here’s Sarri on Emerson, as quoted by Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella: