Video: “Pure porn” – These fans absolutely drooling over Christian Eriksen pass for Tottenham vs Chelsea

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen set up a chance for Fernando Llorente with an absolutely glorious pass.

Of course, the Spaniard messed up the opportunity, but that doesn’t take away from quite how good this was from the Spurs playmaker as they look to fight back against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final this evening.

Llorente’s goal has put Tottenham back in it, but they could do with one more to avoid penalties, and Eriksen did his best with this moment of magic.

Here’s a video for your viewing pleasure, and some reaction from fans absolutely in awe of the Dane’s quality…

El pase de Eriksen ??? , el efecto que le da es increíble. pic.twitter.com/PYSwSThSxl — Daniel Olmedo (@DanielOlme8) January 24, 2019

OMG that pass from Eriksen to Llorente is pure porn ????? — Jagerman007 (@EoghanCashin) January 24, 2019

Absolute pass porn from eriksen — Will Kinder (@will_kinderrr) January 24, 2019

Best pass I’ve seen in a while from Eriksen! Half volley swaz with his right! ?? gotta be blanking Llorente for a week for not finishing that like ? — Calroper (@Calroper4) January 24, 2019

Eriksen’s pass ?? — Craig Hill (@Chilleer_92) January 24, 2019

I need a GIF of that Eriksen pass ? — H (@Hazzza_7) January 24, 2019

Insane pass from Eriksen. Wow. Deserved a goal. pic.twitter.com/5WTg7LUzGF — Tim (@realtimb) January 24, 2019

That half volley pass from eriksen whilst running at speed to Lorente was absolutely fantastic! ?????? — Chris Flynn (@chrisflynn1987) January 24, 2019