“Who?” Some Arsenal fans unimpressed as club open transfer talks to land versatile star

Arsenal are reportedly in talks to seal a loan deal for Paris Saint-Germain starlet Christopher Nkunku with a view to a permanent transfer.

This is according to a report in the last hour from French source L’Equipe, and has not exactly gone down too well with a number of Gunners fans.

Arsenal supporters have been a long-suffering bunch, seeing their club trail behind their rivals for so long in terms of being able to lure in the biggest names in world football.

Aside from Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez a few years ago, Arsenal have generally had to scrape around for cheap signings and short-term deals, with loans looking the only realistic option for them this January.

Nkunku, 21, is another unproven talent who has only ever been a squad player at PSG, though in fairness at his age he could still improve a great deal.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery will also presumably know the France Under-21 international well from his time at the Parc des Princes, but that doesn’t seem to matter to this lot…

