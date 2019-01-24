Club chief confirms Liverpool transfer enquiry for midfield starlet dubbed ‘new Pirlo’

Liverpool seemingly hold an interest in Brescia starlet Sandro Tonali, with the club’s president revealing he has received an enquiry from them.

Massimo Cellino has been discussing his prized asset, who has gained plenty of attention in Italy due to his impressive displays for the Serie B outfit.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool ace Sadio Mane shows his class as he has in-depth chat with young fan

As noted by Goal.com, the 18-year-old has earned early comparisons to Andrea Pirlo, notably due to the similarities in their style of play and positioning on the pitch. Naturally, he still has a very long way to go to match his impact, influence and achievements.

Nevertheless, he has registered five assists and scored one goal in his 18 appearances so far this season, and although Cellino stressed that he wants to keep him for as long as possible, he conceded that both Roma and Liverpool have lodged an interest.

“Yes, Roma have asked me about Tonali,” he is quoted as saying by Football Italia. “Is he ready? I don’t know, he’s 18… But Liverpool also contacted me a little while ago.”

As seen in the video below, it’s clear to see why the Italian youngster is being compared to Pirlo at such a young age, while the AC Milan and Juventus legend also came through the ranks at Brescia too.

However, it remains to be seen if he gets his big move this summer or not, with Jurgen Klopp surely content with the midfield options at his disposal for the short-term.

The Reds already boast the likes of Naby Keita, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in that department, but Tonali would certainly offer a different dynamic and a long-term option with his whole career still ahead of him.