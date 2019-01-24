Concern for Arsenal: Key obstacles standing in way of swoop for Barcelona star

Arsenal’s pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has reportedly become very complicated due to the conditions in place from the Catalan giants.

The Gunners are in a real battle to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season, and so Unai Emery will undoubtedly welcome any reinforcements this month to help their cause.

Suarez has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates, but it appears as though Barcelona have set very clear conditions for that to happen, but simultaneously that is putting a move to north London in jeopardy.

According to Sport, there are two options on the table for the Spaniard, and they are move to either Real Betis or Sevilla for €20m, or join Arsenal on loan only after signing a new contract given his current deal expires next year.

It’s claimed that the 25-year-old only wants to join Arsenal, and so unless he agrees to extending his contract at Barcelona, it would appear as though he won’t get his wish to reunite with Emery after their previous stint together at Sevilla.

Suarez has been limited to just eight appearances in all competitions so far this season, and so clearly a move away from Barcelona is necessary if he wishes to hold down a more prominent role.

Sport suggest that Barca could even keep him until the end of the season and continue as they are if he isn’t willing to agree to the terms involved with a switch to the Gunners.

In turn, with the transfer deadline fast approaching, it doesn’t leave a great deal of time for Arsenal to potentially get a rejection, and then have to search elsewhere for a solution.

With that in mind, Emery and hierarchy will surely want to know sooner rather than later if there is a resolution to Suarez’s situation.