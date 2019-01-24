Coutinho can seal PL return with Man Utd, Liverpool or Chelsea if they pay £138m transfer fee

Barcelona would be ready to sell Philippe Coutinho if they receive an offer of around £138million – close to what they initially paid to sign him from Liverpool.

That is the latest update on Coutinho’s future from Spanish outlet Don Balon, who state Paris Saint-Germain are currently the only club prepared to pay that amount for the Brazil international.

It remains to be seen if the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool could be persuaded to do so following recent reports of a potential Premier League return for the 26-year-old.

While another Don Balon report suggested Barcelona were offering Coutinho back to Liverpool, the Daily Express linked him with United and Chelsea.

It seems, however, that both of these initial rumours may have been somewhat wide of the mark as PSG looks his most likely next destination if he is to leave the Nou Camp.

Coutinho simply hasn’t lived up to expectations in La Liga and while it would be a joy to see him in England again, top PL clubs cannot be blamed if they think an asking price of £138m quoted by Don Balon is too much of a risk right now.