BREAKTHROUGH: Manchester United ‘make significant progress on world-record deal’ to beat PSG to star

Manchester United look closer to tying David de Gea down to a new contract after agreeing to make him the highest paid goalkeeper in the world.

This should see the Red Devils beat Paris Saint-Germain to a deal for the Spain international, who had been edging closer to the end of his current contract.

This exciting Man Utd transfer update comes from Bleacher Report, who explain that United are not keen on having to replace De Gea, which would be a near-impossible, and hugely expensive task.

De Gea has been at Old Trafford since 2011 and has become one of the very finest players in the world in his position, and it seems after some initial doubts, MUFC are now ready to commit to giving him wages that reflect that.

This will see the 28-year-old come close to the kind of money Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez are earning – and he’s arguably a far more important player than either of those two anyway.

If United do manage to persuade De Gea to snub PSG or other transfer offers, this could solve a crucial position for them for years to come.