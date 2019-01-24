Manchester City line up £50m transfer to replace member of title-winning squad

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential £50million transfer swoop for Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international is one of the most highly-rated young players in Europe at the moment, and has attracted plenty of interest of late.

And it may be that De Ligt could now get a key role to play at the Etihad Stadium due to doubts over a current City defender.

In a surprise revelation, it seems Nicolas Otamendi has become a target for Barcelona, and a £50m deal for De Ligt is on the club’s agenda, according to the Sun.

Despite his ups and downs in a City shirt, Otamendi played a key role in the team’s Premier League title triumph last season.

Still, the 30-year-old Argentine has not played as often this term and it perhaps makes sense that the club could cash in and try to replace him.

This seems a slightly odd signing for Barcelona, but then he’s a solid and experienced performer who could make sense as a short-term purchase.

If City can get rid of him and bring in De Ligt their fans will likely see that as very good business.