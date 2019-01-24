Video: Higuain will think he could’ve had a hat-trick for Chelsea as Giroud missed series of sitters vs Tottenham

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is surely not going to keep his place up front for long after tonight’s showing against Tottenham – and with Gonzalo Higuain ready to take his place.

Someone on Twitter put this video together of all the good chances Giroud missed for the Blues in the win over Spurs, with the France international just not clinical enough in some important moments.

Considering Higuain’s impressive scoring stats from his time in Serie A, the Argentine will surely be putting away opportunities like that once he gets on the pitch.