(Photos) Gonzalo Higuain shows he’s already a true Blue with celebrations at the end of Chelsea vs Tottenham

Gonzalo Higuain looked delighted to celebrate reaching the Carabao Cup final in his first game at Stamford Bridge as a Chelsea player.

Although the Argentina international could not be signed in time to play tonight, he watched on nervously from the sidelines as his new Blues team-mates took the penalties that sent them through to set up a League Cup final clash against Manchester City.

Higuain looked thrilled and celebrated the result with other Chelsea players on the side of the pitch, with Maurizio Sarri’s side eventually edging their way past Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

It was a close contest between the two London giants, ending 2-2 on aggregate, and now Higuain will surely be hoping to get the chance to play and score at Wembley in the final of the competition…

higuain watching penalties

Gonzalo Higuain watching the Chelsea vs Tottenham penalties

higuain celebrates chelsea win vs tottenham

Gonzalo Higuain celebrating Chelsea’s penalty shoot-out win over Tottenham

higuain chelsea celebrations

Not a bad first game to watch for your new club!

higuain celebration

Chelsea fans will have loved this Gonzalo Higuain celebration

UPDATE: We’ve got video too – can’t fault this guy’s passion!

