Despite his lack of playing time at Man Utd, Matteo Darmian is reportedly attracting interest from three Serie A clubs with Fiorentina joining the race.

The versatile 29-year-old has seen his playing time gradually decrease at Old Trafford, as after initially playing a key role following his move from Torino in 2015, he has been limited to just six appearances so far this season.

In turn, that raises question marks over his future with United, albeit it could be argued that it might be a sensible idea to wait for a permanent boss to be appointed this summer in order to see if he is given a potential fresh start ahead of next season.

However, from making 39 appearances in his debut campaign for Man Utd, Darmian featured 29 times the following year before playing in just 17 games last season. With that in mind, that trend will be a concern for the Italian defender.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, he won’t be short of options this month or in the summer if does wish to leave, as it’s claimed that Fiorentina will join the race to sign him alongside Juventus and Inter.

It comes after Sportmediaset had reported that both Juve and Inter had an agreement in place over a move which would cost them €11m in total, with an initial loan move touted, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Viola are able to push their way into contention too.

From United’s perspective, the chance to cash-in on a bit-part player will surely be too big to ignore if the reports are accurate, as not only would it help trim the squad, but it could also help fund either interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or a permanent appointment’s future transfer plans.