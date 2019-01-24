Liverpool braced for £43m-plus-player Firmino transfer offer that might be too good to turn down

Liverpool could reportedly be set to receive a tempting transfer bid from Real Madrid for star forward Roberto Firmino, according to sources in Spain.

The Brazil international has been a key player for the Reds in recent seasons, looking a near-perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s side as a hard-working false nine.

That said, Liverpool could surely be persuaded to let Firmino go if a good enough offer came in, and this latest rumoured bid from Don Balon might well be in that category.

The Spanish outlet claim Real could be ready to offer £43million plus Marco Asensio to Liverpool – which is both a decent amount of money and the chance to snap up one of the most promising young players in Europe.

Given that Firmino will turn 28 next season and arguably doesn’t contribute enough in terms of goals anyway, this could be a fine move for LFC.

Asensio looks an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of football, and despite his struggles for Madrid this season, could improve immensely in the right team.

Klopp also has a habit of getting the best out of young players, so would surely relish the chance to add Asensio to his attacking options.

While losing Firmino would be a blow, it might be interesting to keep an eye on this one and how it develops.

From Real’s point of view, the former Hoffenheim ace also looks an ideal signing to boost their options up front after the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo and the dip in form of Karim Benzema this season.