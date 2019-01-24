Liverpool legend tells Mohamed Salah how he can eclipse Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has sent a simple message to Mohamed Salah about what he can do to eclipse former Reds strikers Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

The Egypt international made a stunning start to life at Anfield last season, scoring an incredible 44 goals in all competitions to break a Premier League record for goals in a 38-game season, win the Golden Boot and PFA Player of the Year, and help the club reach the Champions League final.

Salah has started well again this season, though Rush admits he’s found it a little more difficult as he’s much more closely marked by defenders now.

The Welshman also pleaded with the former Roma and Chelsea man not to go the way of Suarez and Torres and leave LFC for a bigger club too soon, as he can go on and become a legend on Merseyside if he stays and carries on performing as he has done.

‘On a personal level he might not achieve what he did last season, but if he scores 30 goals and Liverpool win the title he’s had an even better season,’ Rush is quoted in the Liverpool Echo.

‘People talk about Torres and Suarez, they were great players but they weren’t around long enough.

‘I want Mo to stick around for a lot longer than them and become a true legend here.’