Long-time Man Utd transfer target valued at €40m as exit touted

Man Utd transfer target Ivan Perisic has been tipped to leave Inter, although he will still reportedly cost around €40m to prise away from the Italian giants.

As noted by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have been linked with the Croatian international since 2017, as he revealed last year that he came close to moving to England.

That would have come as no surprise as the stalwart has established himself as a key figure for club and country in recent years, and particularly given his work ethic and defensive ability off the ball, he would have been a good fit for Jose Mourinho.

However, with the Portuguese tactician leaving last month to be replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it remains to be seen if that interest still exists.

Nevertheless, Sportmediaset note that he is now edging closer towards leaving the Nerazzurri, but is still said to be valued at around €40m, while United are specifically mentioned in the report as an interested party.

That will surely be enough to ensure United think twice about a potential swoop though, as not only will Perisic turn 30 next month, but he has struggled to hit top form this season in Italy.

He has just three goals and five assists in 25 appearances so far this year, which is a significant drop from his crucial contribution in recent times.

In turn, it has to be questioned as to whether that is a glaring sign of a decline in his game, or perhaps whether it’s simply time for him to start a fresh challenge elsewhere to get back to his best.

With the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata battling for places in the starting line up at United in the final third, it also has to be questioned as to whether there would be any room for a new signing in that department.

With that in mind, although Perisic is seemingly moving towards the exit door at Inter, the window of opportunity for a move to United may have arguably already closed.