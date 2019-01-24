Manchester United star not spotted travelling for FA Cup clash vs Arsenal in huge blow for Solskjaer

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was reportedly not seen among the players travelling to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup tomorrow evening.
The Spanish shot-stopper is one of United’s most important players, having recently played an absolute blinder in the Red Devils’ Premier League win away to Tottenham.
MORE: La Liga club eye transfer raid on Manchester United after missing out on Chelsea star
De Gea also put on an incredible one-man display for United against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last season, helping his side to a 3-1 win despite the Gunners creating numerous big chances.
This development from the Manchester Evening News will undoubtedly be good news for Arsenal, who looked back to their best with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in their last game.
Although MUFC have been superb so far under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this will surely be the Norwegian’s biggest test as it’s a difficult away game and one that he may have to take on without a potential match-winner.
The MEN add that Chris Smalling, Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo also look set to miss out through injury.