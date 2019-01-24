Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hints Manchester United could reverse one key Jose Mourinho decision

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted the club could one day make Paul Pogba captain despite Jose Mourinho’s stance on the issue in the past.

The former Red Devils boss notably stripped Pogba of the vice-captaincy earlier this season, but Solskjaer believes the France international has what it takes to wear the armband again, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Norwegian tactician has been a big hit at Old Trafford since replacing Mourinho, and Pogba is one of a number of players to improve hugely since he took control of the team.

The 25-year-old may now be happy to hear he could still be in with a chance of skippering the side in the future, and we imagine United fans will be pretty pleased too.

Pogba took some time to show his best form in a United shirt since his 2016 move from Juventus, but it seems Mourinho’s departure could end up being one of the best things for his career in the Premier League.

‘I know the boy (Pogba) from before and he is a leader. He’s a character, he influences people and you’ve seen the videos from France, and he cares and he really wants to be successful,’ Solskjaer is quoted by the MEN.

‘He’s a larger-than-life character, that’s just the way he is. When the performances come as well, that marries together as a good leader and you see what it meant to him winning the World Cup in what France broadcast. So for me, yes, he’s captain material.’