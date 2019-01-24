Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer confirms star’s return vs Arsenal, but trio ruled out

Man Utd interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Alexis Sanchez will be available at Arsenal, but a trio of stars remain sidelined.

The Red Devils travel to the Emirates on Friday night for the FA Cup clash, hoping to not only take a step closer to silverware this season, but also to keep their winning run under Solskjaer going.

That streak now stretches to seven games across all competitions, but this will undoubtedly be another major test for the Norwegian tactician to pass as he’ll surely be desperate to continue to make his case to get the job full time in the summer.

For now though, the focus is on advancing in the FA Cup, and as confirmed in his press conference on Thursday, Solskjaer has revealed that Sanchez will feature against his former club.

“He’ll be involved,” he is quoted as saying by the club’s official site. “I think he’ll love it if the crowd turn against him. As a player, pride kicks in and you think ‘I’ll show all of you’. He’s been fantastic in training, his attitude has been spot on so hopefully he’ll enjoy the game.”

However, as added in that report, Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have all been ruled out and so it does limit his options in terms of whether or not he would prefer to rotate his squad and give others a chance.

Given the magnitude of the game, the opposition and the winning streak, it would be no surprise if the United boss names as close to a full-strength side as possible, with Unai Emery hoping for a morale-boosting win of his own with the two sides battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League too.