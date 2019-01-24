Sevilla are reportedly interested in a transfer move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial as an alternative to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.

According to ESPN, the France international is now in their sights as they consider a somewhat ambitious swoop for the 23-year-old who is now said to be happy at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

Martial may, however, feel a move away is still a decent idea for his prospects of more first-team football in his preferred centre-forward role.

Having been shifted out wide more often than not at United, Martial could be given a more key role leading the line for Sevilla, without the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford to worry about as competition.

The former Monaco man is, however, a big fan favourite with Red Devils supporters so they will surely be eager not to see him leave as he surely still as his best years ahead of him.

As for Morata, COPE, as reported by Sport, are now among the sources expecting the Spain international to move to Atletico Madrid instead.

ESPN suggest Sevilla were unwilling to meet Chelsea’s demands for Morata, though in fairness Martial is surely the superior player anyway.