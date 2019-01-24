Monaco have confirmed they have ‘suspended’ Thierry Henry as their head coach until a final decision is made on his future at the club.

The Ligue 1 struggles have announced this surprise news on their official site in a short statement released this evening.

Henry only replaced Leonardo Jardim as Monaco manager in October, but has got off to a nightmare start back at the club he made a name for himself as a player.

Best known in England for his time at Arsenal, Henry was one of the finest footballers in the world for much of his career, but is finding management a great deal harder.

The 41-year-old’s future at Monaco now seems in real doubt, though it’s unclear why Monaco have not simply decided to announce they’re sacking him, which seems the only likely outcome at this stage anyway.

Arsenal fans may well feel they dodged a bullet here as Henry’s name came up more than a few times as a potential candidate to replace Arsene Wenger in the summer before the north London giants went for Unai Emery instead.

Me hearing Henry has been 'suspended' as Monaco manager… pic.twitter.com/pio2S7vpLF — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 24, 2019

Monaco’s official statement reads as follows:

‘AS Monaco announces that it has decided to suspend its duties as coach of the first team Thierry Henry from this day and waiting for a final decision.

‘Franck Passi will train the professional group this Friday.’