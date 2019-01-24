Former Unai Emery ally ready to join Arsenal

Arsenal reportedly look on course to hire Roma chief Monchi as their new technical director in the summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

This will no doubt come as exciting news for Gunners supporters, with the Spaniard working well alongside Unai Emery in the past when they were together at Sevilla.

Monchi has the reputation for being one of the best in the business at what he does, having signed a number of top players on the cheap that went on to become big stars.

At Sevilla, this played a key role in Emery being able to win three Europa League finals in a row with the La Liga side, and Arsenal will hope it can be the start of a major rebuilding process at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have undergone a number of big changes in recent times, with long-serving manager Arsene Wenger leaving at the end of last season.

Not long after that, former CEO Ivan Gazidis also left Arsenal to take over at AC Milan.

As noted by the Mirror, Sven Mislintat is also leaving as head of recruitment, so the appointment of Monchi could be vital for the club to recover, with the report suggesting he wants the move to north London.