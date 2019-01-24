Neymar injury update: PSG issue statement, concern ahead of Man Utd clash

With their Champions League last-16 tie with Man Utd edging ever closer, Paris Saint-Germain have been given a real injury scare from Neymar.

The French giants have issued a club statement on the matter, confirming that the Brazilian superstar has suffered a recurrence of the metatarsal injury that he sustained last season during the win over Strasbourg in their French Cup clash.

With that in mind, the Guardian add that he has now become a major doubt to feature against United when the two sides clash in the first leg in Manchester on February 12, before meeting again in the French capital on March 3.

Importantly, it’s added in that report how Neymar was forced to miss 15 games with a similar injury last season, and so they’ll be hoping that it isn’t as serious this time round as they can ill-afford to be without him during such a crucial period of the campaign.

It remains to be seen how long Neymar is officially ruled out for, as there are also key Ligue 1 matches to consider which he’ll now potentially miss.

However, given how the French champions will be desperate to make progress in Europe and go far in the Champions League having been left disappointed on so many occasions in recent years, they’ll be anxious as to whether or not their talisman will be available against the Red Devils.

Neymar, 26, scored five goals and provided two assists in the six group games, while he has an impressive 20-goal haul along with 10 assists in 22 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

That says it all in terms of how important he is to PSG, and they’ll be hoping that further tests reveal that he won’t be sidelined for too long.