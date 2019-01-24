£86m Manchester United transfer target issues ultimatum to current club

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly among a number of the club’s current players keen to escape due to Santiago Solari.

Don Balon claims other big names like Isco and Luka Modric are also unhappy under the Argentine after what has been a difficult season at the Bernabeu.

The news about Varane, however, will no doubt be of some interest to Manchester United fans following strong recent links with the France international.

Earlier this season, Diario Gol claimed Varane had more or less agreed terms on a potential move to Old Trafford, with Real prepared to let him go for around £86million.

While this has not developed since then, there is no doubt the 25-year-old would make a superb signing for the Red Devils in what has been a problem position for them for some time.

United fans would surely love to see a centre-back of Varane’s calibre come in, and it seems Madrid are going to find it tough to keep hold of him unless they make a change.

Solari has struggled with Los Blancos and one imagines he won’t last much longer anyway, but the Spanish giants are currently at risk of a large number of departures, according to Don Balon.