Video: Sergio Ramos scores one of the coolest penalties you’ll ever see for Real Madrid vs Girona

Sergio Ramos may be a defender, but he’s scored an ice-cool penalty most top strikers would be proud of in tonight’s clash between Real Madrid and Girona.

Watch the goal video below as Ramos steps up and chips his penalty into the back of the net Panenka-style.

The Spaniard may not be everyone’s favourite player due to the way he sometimes conducts himself on the pitch, but his winning mentality and incredible quality like this have made him a true Real Madrid legend.