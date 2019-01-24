Menu

“Waste of space” – These Tottenham fans urge Pochettino to haul one flop off after invisible performance vs Chelsea

A number of angry Tottenham fans are venting their anger at Fernando Llorente tonight as he struggles to make any impact against Chelsea.

To be fair, it’s been a bad first half in general from Spurs, who trail 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and 2-1 on aggregate in this Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to change something at half time after seeing his side thoroughly outplayed by Chelsea, who have gone ahead on the night and on aggregate thanks to goals from N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Most Tottenham fans seem sick of the sight of Llorente up front, with the Spaniard clearly a long way off Harry Kane’s level – a player Spurs are badly missing through injury.

The north London side are, in fairness, also without Dele Alli and Son Heung-min this evening, so it’s far from an ideal situation for Pochettino, who doesn’t have too many more options.

Still, here’s an idea of some of the anger being directed Llorente’s way…

