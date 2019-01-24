“Waste of space” – These Tottenham fans urge Pochettino to haul one flop off after invisible performance vs Chelsea

A number of angry Tottenham fans are venting their anger at Fernando Llorente tonight as he struggles to make any impact against Chelsea.

To be fair, it’s been a bad first half in general from Spurs, who trail 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and 2-1 on aggregate in this Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Mauricio Pochettino needs to change something at half time after seeing his side thoroughly outplayed by Chelsea, who have gone ahead on the night and on aggregate thanks to goals from N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.

Most Tottenham fans seem sick of the sight of Llorente up front, with the Spaniard clearly a long way off Harry Kane’s level – a player Spurs are badly missing through injury.

The north London side are, in fairness, also without Dele Alli and Son Heung-min this evening, so it’s far from an ideal situation for Pochettino, who doesn’t have too many more options.

Still, here’s an idea of some of the anger being directed Llorente’s way…

Thoughts on first half Hazard on another level. Helps playing in his position. Aurier having a mare against EH. Barkley awful. Winks/Dier not good enough. Llorente a waste of space. Go Moura up top. Space so vulnerable to the counter it’s frightening. Chelsea want it more — Dwain (@SpionKopite1892) January 24, 2019

Fucking sort this shit out, get that waste of space up front off for a start https://t.co/wSbdAWXank — Dec ?? (@Decerz_DD) January 24, 2019

Trying to be patient with him, but Llorente isn’t even stringing passes together.. ? — James Forster (@TheJamesForster) January 24, 2019

Llorente is a waste of space up top — wilksy (@jaammiieew) January 24, 2019

Llorente showing young strikers how not to play — Guy Hammersley (@GuyHammersley_) January 24, 2019

Too defensive, lacking pace and Llorente is just a fucking donkey and everything just bounces off him. Moura on for one of dier, winks or sissoko. Still in this but hanging on #COYS — Jaimes Taylor (@JaimesTaylor) January 24, 2019

Take Llorente off and play with 10 men, nobody will notice. — Mark Farman (@DutchPigeon) January 24, 2019