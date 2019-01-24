Video: Liverpool ace Sadio Mane shows his class as he has in-depth chat with young fan

Sadio Mane is a class act on the pitch, and the video below proves that the Liverpool star is one off the pitch too as he took time to chat with this young fan.

Whether it’s walking around with their ear pods in or looking to avoid the press on a trip out and about, we often see footballers looking to avoid attention where possible, and to be fair, it’s understandable.

SEE MORE: Liverpool injury news: Reds receive boost as star returns to training, Klopp facing big issue regarding key area for Leicester clash

Not Mane though, as the video below shows him out enjoying a meal before taking time out to talk with this young fan who is delighted to be sharing his stories with the Liverpool winger.

It’s clear that Mane is genuinely enjoying the chat as he’s asking plenty of questions and taking a visible interest in what the youngster has to say, while also even cracking a joke about the kid scoring own goals.

Sometimes it’s not the greatest experience meeting an idol or a footballer you’re a massive fan of as there’s a risk it doesn’t meet your expectations, but it’s fair to say that this young man will remember his chit-chat with Mane for the rest of his life.

And for that reason, you just have to love this clip…