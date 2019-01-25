AC Milan are reportedly closing in on wrapping up the signing of youngster Leroy Abanda from Monaco, as he’s due in for a medical on Friday.

The Rossoneri have been busy this month, as they’ve already officially unveiled Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek to the media to bolster coach Gennaro Gattuso’s squad.

However, it appears as though they are building for the even longer-term future too, as Calciomercato report that Abanda is already in Milan, and he will undergo his medical on Friday ahead of penning a four-and-a-half year contract with the Italian giants.

Time will tell if he is able to prove his worth and eventually force his way into the first team squad, but for now, Milan have evidently seen enough in him to warrant making a move and could look to announce his arrival on Friday assuming all goes well in the medical.

Meanwhile, a potential exit has also been touted as Calciomercato also report, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, that Inter are lining up a surprise raid for Cristian Zapata.

The 32-year-old has been with Milan since 2013, and although he has had some shaky periods in the line-up over the years, he has impressed when given an opportunity so far this season.

With injuries to the likes of Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio, it has allowed him to make 17 appearances in all competitions, and he has looked a reliable option in that department in recent weeks.

However, with those two returning from injury, coupled with the presence of captain Alessio Romagnoli and Ignazio Abate who has impressed when deployed in the middle, it could be enough quality and depth to convince Milan to let him leave when his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Losing him to Inter though won’t go down well, but it remains to be seen if he does leave as it’s suggested in the report that Milan have tabled their renewal offer to try and convince him to stay.