Arsenal vs Man Utd: Predicted line-ups for FA Cup clash

Arsenal host Man Utd at the Emirates for their FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday night, as these two giants of English football renew their rivalry.

The visitors are of course in fine form as they’ve rattled off seven consecutive wins under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and given his history in this competition as a player, he’ll be desperate to lead the Red Devils to success as interim boss.

SEE MORE: Manchester United star not spotted travelling for FA Cup clash vs Arsenal in huge blow for Solskjaer

However, as noted by the Manchester Evening News, the Norwegian tactician is being tipped to make one major change to his line-up, as David de Gea reportedly hasn’t travelled with the rest of the squad to London.

That in turn would suggest that Sergio Romero will get the nod in goal, although that aside, it could be a very consistent line-up for United, albeit Solskjaer revealed earlier this week that Alexis Sanchez could return to the starting XI or at least feature at some stage, as per the Telegraph.

As for the hosts, Arsenal will be forced into one change at least after Hector Bellerin sustained a serious knee injury against Chelsea, with Sky Sports noting that the Spaniard could now face up to nine months on the sidelines.

That could see Ainsley Maitland-Niles get the nod at right back, while there could be a return to the starting XI for Mesut Ozil, with the Mirror suggesting that the German playmaker is in line to be included.

With an in-form Marcus Rashford at one end against the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it promises to be an enthralling encounter in north London, but it remains to be seen who advances.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Koscielny, Kolasinac, Xhaka; Torreira, Guendouzi, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Manchester United XI: Romero, Young, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford, Sanchez