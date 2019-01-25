Barcelona make CONTACT with Man Utd star ahead of SUMMER swoop

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Juan Mata as the Man Utd ace prepares to become a free agent this summer.

The 30-year-old has been with the Red Devils since moving from Chelsea in 2014, going on to make over 200 appearances for the club while winning an FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

However, amid intense competition, he hasn’t always been a shoe-in for the starting line-up, yet he has still managed to make 22 appearances so far this season as he remains a key part of the squad to offer something different in the final third.

Question marks are being raised over his future at Old Trafford though, as with his current contract set to expire in the summer, it could lead to him leaving on a free transfer.

According to Goal.com, Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit and contacted his representatives, but it remains to be seen whether or not the Spaniard opts to sign a renewal and extend his stay with Man Utd, or hold out for a move to the Nou Camp at the end of the season.

While he will still face competition for places at Barcelona, it could be argued that he’ll have a better chance of playing a more prominent role with the reigning La Liga champions than with United, with interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heavily favouring a younger, pacy front three in recent weeks which has secured positive results.

Perhaps the long-term appointment this summer will go in a similar direction, and that would certainly raise concern for Mata over whether or not he’ll have a key role to play at Old Trafford moving forward.