Concern for Barcelona: Star could face FIVE YEAR ban as new COMPLAINT lodged

Barcelona are reportedly at risk of being hit with a fine while youngster Chumi could be banned as the row over the Copa del Rey confusion rumbles on.

It centres around the fact that while Barca believed that the 19-year-old’s suspension was only valid for league games, it was in fact applicable to their cup clash with Levante in the last round.

He featured in that tie with the Catalan giants advancing, and now as per Mundo Deportivo, Levante have filed a fresh complaint against their rivals having been told that they had missed a deadline with their initial one.

With that in mind, should they be successful this time round, the report adds that Barcelona could face a fine of between €3000 and €30,000, while more serious repercussions are also added.

As for Chumi, it could hit the youngster particularly hard as it’s suggested that he could face a suspension ranging from two to five years.

It remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona successfully argue their case and avoid being hit with any of the punishments noted above, but it would seem harsh on Chumi in particular if they were followed up for a mistake by club officials who should have been aware or obtained clarity.

Time will tell whether or not this situation rumbles on or if the reigning La Liga champions are cleared of any wrongdoing.