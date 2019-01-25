Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to make double signing to reunite with key duo

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly eager to secure two reunions this summer as he’s said to want both Marcelo and Bruno Alves at Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar has wasted little time in making his mark on Italian football, bagging 16 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances so far this season.

That has helped the Bianconeri remain on course for an eighth consecutive Serie A title as they sit nine points clear at the top of the table after 20 games, while they remain in the hunt for the Coppa Italia and Champions League having already claimed the Supercoppa.

With that in mind, things are seemingly going well for Ronaldo and he appears to be settled, and as per Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s reported that he wants both former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo and compatriot Bruno Alves to join him in Turin.

Whether or not he gets his wish remains to be seen, as the Alves move would make sense with the report noting that Medhi Benatia could be heading for an exit. If that materialises, then Alves could potentially fill the void left behind by moving from Parma.

As for Marcelo, it remains to be seen if he can be prised away from Real Madrid firstly, while with Alex Sandro currently the first-choice left-back at Juventus, it’s difficult to see the compatriots being happy with scrapping for a starting role next season if they are both at coach Massimiliano Allegri’s disposal.

The Turin giants would arguably have to sell first which seems unnecessary given their success in recent years, and so time will tell if Ronaldo is able to secure a double reunion with Juve undoubtedly keen to keep him happy too.