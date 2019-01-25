Done deal: Bit-part Chelsea ace completes loan exit until end of the season

Chelsea have confirmed that Victor Moses has joined Fenerbahce on loan for the rest of the season, having been a bit-part player so far this year.

The 28-year-old has been limited to just six appearances so far this campaign for the Blues, as he has struggled to force his way into Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

Having previously flourished as a right wing-back under Antonio Conte, the switch in system hasn’t helped him, and that in turn has led to his restricted role thus far.

With that in mind, Chelsea have now confirmed that he has joined Fenerbahce on loan for the rest of this season, as per the tweet below, and so Moses will surely be desperate to enjoy regular playing time again in the coming months before perhaps taking a decision on his long-term future in the summer.

His current contract with the Blues runs until 2021, but if he doesn’t have a prominent role under Sarri, he’ll surely look to consider his options ahead of next season rather than consider another loan spell elsewhere.

With Cesar Azpilicueta firmly established as the first-choice right-back in the 4-3-3 system, it’s difficult to see the situation changing for Moses, but he’ll surely just be focused on making his loan spell a success first and perhaps that will help catch the eye of Sarri or even another interested party looking for a permanent deal.