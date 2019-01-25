Gonzalo Higuain completed his loan move to Chelsea this week, ending a brief stint with AC Milan after joining them at the start of the season.

As noted by Sky Sports, the 31-year-old joined the Rossoneri from Juventus on a season-long loan deal, but after scoring just eight goals in 23 appearances, he opted to move on this week.

Instead, he’ll now spend the rest of the season on loan at Chelsea with an option to extend his stay further, as per BBC Sport, as he watched on from the sidelines at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as the Blues booked their place in the League Cup final next month.

Having moved on swiftly by signing Krzysztof Piatek, there doesn’t appear to be any ill-feeling between Higuain and Milan, and ultimately it can simply be put down to not working out together and him wanting to move on.

Clearly, he enjoyed a good relationship with his former teammates though, as they were comfortable enough to mock his first Chelsea training photos on Instagram, as seen in the image below.

Corriere dello Sport have reported on it in further depth, with Suso asking: “Could you not have asked for an extra size in shorts?”

Jose Mauri added: “They had no more XXL”.

In fairness, his training gear does look a little bit tight in the photo below, but it’s good to see his former teammates have some light-hearted fun with Higuain despite his exit this week as it ultimately shows that there are no hard feelings between them.