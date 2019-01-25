Menu

‘Hope you tear an ACL and don’t return’: Marcos Alonso hit with ugly backlash after congratulating Chelsea teammates on Carabao Cup win

Chelsea FC
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was subjected to some cruel abuse on social media last night, all the Spaniard did was post a message congratulating his Blues teammates on beating Tottenham.

You’d think that the entire Chelsea fanbase would be full of love for their side after they won themselves a trip to Wembley contest Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, but a select group of fans spent decided to direct spades of abuse to left-back Marcos Alonso rather than just enjoy the wonderful moment last night.

Alonso posted a congratulatory message to his teammates on his social media and the Spaniard was blasted by a large number of fans for his poor form.

Here’s what Alonso posted to his social media, the full-back clearly loves the club:

Take a look at some of the disgusting replies direct towards Alonso below:

I’m sure Alonso is well aware that his performances haven’t been good enough for Chelsea recently, but does he deserve to be the subject of such torrid abuse from his own fans.

The Blues are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup Fourth Round clash on Sunday evening, new signing Gonzalo Higuain could make his debut against the Owls.

