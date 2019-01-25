Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso was subjected to some cruel abuse on social media last night, all the Spaniard did was post a message congratulating his Blues teammates on beating Tottenham.

You’d think that the entire Chelsea fanbase would be full of love for their side after they won themselves a trip to Wembley contest Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final, but a select group of fans spent decided to direct spades of abuse to left-back Marcos Alonso rather than just enjoy the wonderful moment last night.

Alonso posted a congratulatory message to his teammates on his social media and the Spaniard was blasted by a large number of fans for his poor form.

Here’s what Alonso posted to his social media, the full-back clearly loves the club:

Take a look at some of the disgusting replies direct towards Alonso below:

U deserve to play for a relegation team. Hope u tear an ACL n don’t return ! U that bad man !!! @marcosalonso03 — Wendell Elton Addy (@wendelladdy20) January 25, 2019

Get out of my club — JD (@mrzeppellin) January 25, 2019

Played great without you, Emerson is taking your spot AHAHAHA. Get out of my club. — Nathan (@MainstreamWeeb) January 25, 2019

We won because you were not playing!as simple as that — Alfred Kipkemoi (@alfu_254) January 25, 2019

Stay on the bench fraud — Big Ak (@CFCAk) January 25, 2019

Tell sarri u have stomach ulcer and will recover in 4 months time por favor Alonso — #TheReignAlbum ? (@SadiqGh10) January 25, 2019

Your best performance this season is being on the bench yesterday — IceberqSlim (@IceberqSlim) January 25, 2019

Glad you enjoyed it from the bench, may it last long. Amen. — Anomnézè… (@sochiblaise) January 25, 2019

We are glad you understand how to be LEFT BACK on the bench. — ?Mr Tackie??? (@shikponch3) January 25, 2019

just do this club a favour by faking an injury please

show you are a true blue — The Truth (@Balop3e) January 25, 2019

I’m sure Alonso is well aware that his performances haven’t been good enough for Chelsea recently, but does he deserve to be the subject of such torrid abuse from his own fans.

The Blues are next in action against Sheffield Wednesday in an FA Cup Fourth Round clash on Sunday evening, new signing Gonzalo Higuain could make his debut against the Owls.