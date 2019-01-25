Losing to one of their most historic rivals isn’t even the worst thing to happen to Arsenal today, the Gunners will now be down to barebones due to the injury crisis they are facing.

Unai Emery’s go-to centre-back’s; Sokratis and Laurent Koscielny were both forced off with an injury in this evening’s 3-1 defeat to United.

Sokratis signalled to the Arsenal bench to take him off in the 21st minute of the match, Sokratis had gone off the pitch beforehand and had attempted to continue playing but the pain in the Greek star’s ankle was clearly unbearable.

Arsenal captain Koscielny’s injury was a lot more gruesome for viewers, the Frenchman suffered a serious blow to his head when Romelu Lukaku accidentally landed on his face with his boot.

Unai Emery revealed post-match that the club captain had been taken to a hospital, Emery feared that Koscielny has a broken jaw:

The side of Koscielny’s head was bleeding and the veteran stalwart had to receive medical attention for some time before being able to leave the pitch.

Koscielny and Sokratis will join Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding on the defensive injury list. Bellerin and Holding will both be out for up to nine months as they have unfortunately ruptured their knee ligaments.

I’d expect Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Stephan Lichsteiner to cover for Bellerin at right-back, but Arsenal have a pressing issue to deal with at centre-back.

Shkodran Mustafi and Konstantinos Mavropanos are the only fit centre-back’s at the club. Nacho Monreal will likely take up a role in central defence whilst Sokratis and Koscielny are sidelined as the Spaniard has experience playing at the heart of the defence.

Check out some reaction from Arsenal fans to the injury:

To make matters even worse the Gunners have a two game week on the horizon, they will face off against relegation candidates Cardiff on Tuesday evening before travelling to Manchester to take on United’s noisy neighbours, City.

I dread to think what City’s attack will do to what will be a second-string defensive line from Arsenal.