Jose Mourinho eyeing €50M La Liga hitman to be his first signing back as Real Madrid manager

Jose Mourinho has reportedly asked Real Madrid to make a move for Portugal and AC Milan forward Andre Silva, a player who’s currently on loan at Sevilla.

This is according to Don Balon, who note that the 55-year-old has requested that the club make Silva his first signing as manager of Los Blancos.

The report also states that Silva’s arrival would set the Spanish giants back around €50M, a small price to pay for a player of his quality.

Since joining Sevilla from AC Milan on loan in the summer just gone, Silva has been in fine form for Pablo Machin’s side.

The Portuguese sensation has scored eight times in 19 La Liga appearances for Sevilla, a decent record that most strikers would be proud to call their own.

Madrid have been more than abysmal in front of goal this season, with the club only managing to bag a total of 30 goals in 20 league outings, a number that’s nearly half of the 56 goals league-leaders Barcelona have managed.

The club are yet to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Juventus in the summer, however their goal scoring problems could very well be solved should they manage to bring in Silva.

The 23-year-old would be a fine signing for Real to make, and it could even be one that ends Karim Benzema’s stint in Real’s first team for the foreseeable future.

Only time will tell us if Real listen to Jose and bring in Sevilla in preparation for his arrival, something we’re sure a lot of fans of the club would be excited to see happen…