Lionel Messi gives Barcelona go-ahead to seal transfer of €30M-rated want-away Premier League winner

Lionel Messi has given Barcelona the go-ahead to seal a return to La Liga for Man City and Argentina star Nicolas Otamendi.

Otamendi has found himself somewhat out-of-favour at City this year, with the player seemingly falling behind John Stones an Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order at the Etihad.

The Argentine has been limited to a handful of starts at City this year, something that could very well have played in a part in the player’s want to leave the club.

According to Don Balon, Otamendi has requested to leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season, with Guardiola slapping a €30M price tag on the player’s head because of this.

The report also states that Barcelona are keen on signing the defender, with star man Lionel Messi giving the club the go-ahead to seal a move for the ace.

Otamendi was a very important player for City in their Premier League title-winning campaign last year, one that saw the club break a whole host of records on their way to winning their third title.

Barcelona are somewhat lacking options in the centre of defence due to the injury troubles that are being sustained by Samuel Umtiti.

The club only really have Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Jeison Murillo to choose from in that area, thus the club’s interest in signing Otamendi makes complete sense.

Only time will tell us if Otamendi ends up moving to the Nou Camp, a move that’s already been given the green light by the club’s talisman, Lionel Messi…