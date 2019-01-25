Liverpool injury news: Klopp provides crucial updates on key trio

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided updates on injured trio Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds aren’t in action until next Wednesday when they host Leicester City at Anfield, with this weekend seeing the focus switch to the FA Cup.

SEE MORE: Man Utd and Liverpool in potential four-team transfer scrap for €30m-rated Dutch starlet

That in turn gives Klopp and his medical staff time to help the injured players recover, as they continue to plot a way to remain ahead of rivals Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

There was good news with regards to Alexander-Arnold and Wijnaldum, as seen in the German tactician’s comments below, although he conceded that Gomez is still a while away from making a full recovery and being available for selection.

“He is better, much better, but we have to see,” Klopp told the club’s site. “It needs to be stable – and in the moment it is stable and it’s about the pain.

“Everyone knows how desperate Trent is to play; he can ignore pretty much everything. That he played that game at Brighton was sensational, to be honest. It’s unbelievable.

“Gini is good, better. The plan is that he will have one session today and then we have to see how he reacts on that. Hopefully we can build from that point.”

Liverpool will be keen to get their defensive stars back in particular after their 4-3 win over Crystal Palace last time out, with James Milner receiving his marching orders having started at right back.

The Merseyside giants still boast the best defensive record in the league having conceded just 13 goals in 23 games, with their backline proving to be fundamental to their title charge. In turn, they’ll be desperate to avoid their old vulnerabilities coming back to haunt them, and having the likes of Gomez and Alexander-Arnold back will certainly help.