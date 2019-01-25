Manchester United have “GREAT OFFER” for £45M transfer target REJECTED by Italian outfit

Manchester United have reportedly had a ‘great offer’ for Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic.

According to the Mirror, the Red Devils are keen on signing the Serbian international as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side look to bolster their options at the back.

And according to the Italian side’s chief Pantaleo Corvino, the club have rejected a “great offer” from Man United for the 21-year-old.

Milenkovic has reportedly been labelled as the next Nemanja Vidic, a comparison that we’re sure will excite United fans, with it also being stated by the Mirror that Milenkovic is believed to be priced at around £45M, a decent price to pay for a talent like him.

United haven’t really had a world class centre back at their disposal since the days of Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, and it’s fair to say Milenkovic could easily become that in the near future if his career so far is anything to go off.

Milenkovic has already managed to establish himself as a starter for one of Serie A’s biggest sides in Fiorentina despite him being just 21.

The Serbian has shown during his career thus far that he’s very calm in possession and is an all-round fantastic defender, something United could definitely do with this term.

The Red Devils have been poor at the back this campaign, conceding a hatful of goals in all competitions, most of which came during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge.

If United are serious about improving their defensive options, it definitely seems worthwhile for them to go back in for Milenkovic in the not-too-distant future.