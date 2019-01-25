These Chelsea fans couldn’t contain their excitement when the club posted a video of new signing Gonzalo Higuain smashing the ball into the back of the net during training.

Higuain signed for the Blues on a loan deal until the end of the season on Wednesday, according to BBC Sport the West London club have the option to make the talisman’s move permanent for a fee of £31.3m.

The Chelsea faithful will be keen to see their new man in action as soon as possible, Higuain could make his debut on Sunday evening in Chelsea’s FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

The Blues have been crying out for a prolific striker this season, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have failed to establish themselves as Chelsea’s No. 9.

Chelsea’s woes in front of goal this season have led to boss Maurizio Sarri using superstar Eden Hazard in a false nine role.

Check out the video below:

Higuain could score his 300th career goal in a Blue shirt, the former Real Madrid frontman has scored an impressive 290 goals in his career to date.

Check out some reaction to Higuain’s strike, these Chelsea fans certainly have high hopes for the Argentine:

Morata could never. — Aden HzD (@Azhard_01) January 25, 2019

OMGGGGG — T (@HazardFIicks) January 25, 2019

Look at the finesse on that shot!! Beautiful for days ? ? — Chimezie B. Dimkpa ?? (@RICHdimkpa) January 25, 2019

My striker #HiguaIN none of that Morata nonsense ? — Maurizio ?? (@CFCNewsReport) January 25, 2019

Morata is hugging his wife on Instagram while Higuain is netting goals top bins. Levels. — Pys (@CFCPys) January 25, 2019

A striker that can finish with his feet. That was pleasing on the eyes. ? — . (@SarriballEra) January 25, 2019

I can feel the momentum!! Go Higuain!! I believe in you — Gyasi (@Gyasi_og) January 25, 2019

A striker that can actually shoot. I’m so emotional rn. Get innnnnn ? ? — K??hindé Wiley ?? (@ThisIsKennys) January 25, 2019