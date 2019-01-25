‘Mourinho leaving was the key’ – Paul Pogba’s brother opens up on change in Man Utd star

Paul Pogba’s brother, Florentin, has revealed that Jose Mourinho’s departure from Man Utd has had a major impact on the French superstar.

As noted by The Guardian, Pogba even publicly admitted himself that he wasn’t happy in the early part of the season, while his form reflected that as his inconsistency even led to being benched at times under Mourinho.

With results not improving, the Red Devils opted to sack the Portuguese tactician last month, putting club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in charge on an interim basis.

Seven consecutive wins in all competitions have followed ahead of their FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday night, and Pogba has been a major part of that improved run of form.

The 25-year-old has bagged five goals and four assists in the six Premier League games that Solskjaer has been in charge of, and his brother has unsurprisingly revealed that the departure of Mourinho had a major influence on the World Cup winner.

[José] Mourinho leaving was the key,” he told AS. “He wasn’t happy, and it was clear to see. Now, under [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer, everything is much better. My brother knows him from his time in the Manchester United youth set-up.”

United will be hoping that continues between now and the end of the season, as they’ve cut the gap to the top four in their pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Florentin also gave some insight into where his brother may well move to if he were to eventually leave United again, and he insists that it ultimately comes down to two options.

“When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to to improve: City, Real Madrid or Barça. He’s not going to go to City, so he’ll come to Spain: to Barça or Madrid.”

Time will tell if the Pogba brothers are reunited in Spain in the future, with Florentin speaking having joined Elche.