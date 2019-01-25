Paris Saint-Germain face an anxious wait to determine how long talisman Neymar will be sidelined for after he sustained an injury in midweek.

The Brazilian superstar suffered the setback during the cup win over Strasbourg on Wednesday night, with fears over his knock after PSG issued a statement suggesting that he had re-injured his metatarsal.

Given he missed 15 games last season due to that problem, it raised doubts over his availability for the upcoming Ligue 1 clashes as well as the Champions League last-16 first leg meeting with Manchester United on February 12.

Given the 26-year-old has bagged 20 goals and 10 assists in 22 appearances so far this season, it’s clear that the French giants can’t afford to be without him.

In turn, PSG fans will be buoyed by Globo Esporte’s report suggesting that the screw inserted into Neymar’s foot after last year’s injury blow wasn’t affected by this latest setback.

That would suggest that he hasn’t suffered a serious knock, but it’s added that PSG will now wait 10 days before making a decision on what type of treatment Neymar receives.

Naturally, they’ll surely want to err on the side of caution in order to avoid the forward aggravating the problem, but the fact that it hasn’t disturbed the screw would suggest that it’s certainly not as bad as initially feared.

Nevertheless, the real reassurance will come in just over a week’s time when PSG will seemingly have to make a decision on whether or not a procedure is needed or if Neymar can make do with conservative treatment to get him back on the pitch in the coming weeks.