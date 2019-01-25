Offer accepted: £87m star says ‘YES’ to Manchester United transfer after talks

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane over a transfer to Old Trafford.

Speculation is hotting up that the France international could be on his way to Man Utd in the near future, with Don Balon also linking the player with a move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recently.

And now another Spanish source, Diario Gol, claims Varane has agreed on a proposed move to MUFC after becoming unhappy with life at Real, with an £86million bid now set to be tabled to conclude a deal.

If that were enough to persuade Madrid to cash in on Varane, the 25-year-old would become the most expensive defender of all time, overtaking the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk last season.

There’s no doubt United could do with strengthening in defence at the moment after poor seasons from the likes of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while Marcos Rojo has struggled to stay fit.

Varane has shown he is the real deal after impressing in his time at the Bernabeu and with the French national team, playing a key role in them winning the World Cup final in Russia last summer.

Red Devils fans would surely be thrilled if their club could pull this major signing off, whatever the price.

With the amount Liverpool and Man City have spent on defenders recently, it’s clear this kind of signing is necessary to put together a strong title challenge.