Video: Aubameyang pulls one back for Arsenal vs Man United with simple goal, great work from Aaron Ramsey in build-up

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang halved Man United’s lead against Arsenal this evening, after the forward tapped one home from close range to get the Gunners on the scoresheet.

The goal came just before half time, and it was all down to some fine work from Aaron Ramsey in the build-up.

Aubameyang’s strike came after Ramsey’s winding run down the left wing saw him square the ball across goal, with the Gabon international eventually being the one to tuck the ball home.

You can check out Aubameyang’s goal below. Superb run from Ramsey that!