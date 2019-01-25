Manchester United second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero shows that he has the ability to produce the same kind of magic as No.1 David De Gea with this save.

Less than two minutes into the second half Romero was called into action when Aaron Ramsey headed goalwards from close range following an Arsenal cross. Romero showed off his insane reflexes by tipping the ball onto the top of the crossbar.

Romero’s save could prove to be the decisive factor this evening, should the Red Devils make it all the way to Wembley for the final of the cup, Romero will go down as an FA Cup hero.

Check out the save below:

#ARSMNU for all the credit we give De Gea, this is an excellent stop from Romero. pic.twitter.com/5M9hmES8CO — Proudly Red (@MUFCDailyMedia) January 25, 2019

