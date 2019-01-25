Menu

Video: “De Gea in disguise” – Sergio Romero amazes these Manchester United fans with stunning save

Manchester United second-choice goalkeeper Sergio Romero shows that he has the ability to produce the same kind of magic as No.1 David De Gea with this save.

Less than two minutes into the second half Romero was called into action when Aaron Ramsey headed goalwards from close range following an Arsenal cross. Romero showed off his insane reflexes by tipping the ball onto the top of the crossbar.

Romero’s save could prove to be the decisive factor this evening, should the Red Devils make it all the way to Wembley for the final of the cup, Romero will go down as an FA Cup hero.

Check out the save below:

Check out some reaction to Romero’s stunning save:

This fan had to take the chance to aim a slight dig towards rivals Liverpool:

