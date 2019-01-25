Menu

‘What does he have to do’ – These Arsenal fans react to Unai Emery’s glaring omission in lineup for crucial Manchester United clash

The teams are in for tonight’s massive FA Cup Fourth Round encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United, the Gunners will be looking to make a statement against the Red Devils tonight.

Unai Emery has had to tinker with the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 last weekend, youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes into the team at right-back to replace the injured Hector Bellerin.

There are two other changes for the Gunners this evening, the retiring Petr Cech comes into the team – the veteran stopper has been Arsenal’s main stopper in the cup this season.

Winger Alex Iwobi has also been brought into the side for Matteo Guendouzi, this could signal a traditional 4-4-2 formation for the Gunners, it looks as though star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be playing on the opposite flank. It will be interesting to see how Aubameyang fares out wide.

Check out the Arsenal team below:

In what seems to be a recurring theme, superstar Mesut Ozil is once again left on the bench for the Gunners, some Arsenal fans aren’t too pleased with Emery’s decision to bench the World Cup winner in such a crucial game.

Check out some reaction to the Gunners lineup below:

The FA Cup is realistically the only piece of silverware that Arsenal or Manchester United can win this season, United winning the Champions League and the Gunners triumphing in the Europa League will be a very difficult task.

