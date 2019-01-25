Former Chelsea star Frank Lampard has shared his view on Eden Hazard and insists that he hopes he stays at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Belgian star left the door open to a future move to Real Madrid again earlier this week, although he did add that could still choose to remain with the Blues.

Nevertheless, the question marks remain with Marca reporting that the 28-year-old is likely to be bound for the Bernabeu with speculation seemingly refusing to go away.

Hazard is having a very productive season this year, scoring 13 goals and providing 10 assists in 29 appearances in all competitions. Despite his hint-dropping over a desire to play for Real Madrid, Lampard is fond of his honesty and has insisted he hopes he stays with Chelsea.

“I think we should be careful to go too deep into one comment. I know Eden well – he speaks very honestly which is refreshing so we shouldn’t jump on an honest, refreshing answer and come to conclusions,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Only he knows what he wants to do. The decision will be made by Eden Hazard, and Chelsea, and whoever.

“Of course, with my Chelsea hat on I would love to see him stay there and be very successful but it’s his choice.”

Time will tell if that happens, as with Madrid failing to fill the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, a marquee signing at the end of the season would seem inevitable, especially given their struggles.

Whether it is Hazard that makes the switch to the Spanish capital remains to be seen, but Lampard, like many Chelsea fans, remains hopeful that they won’t be losing their talisman any time soon.