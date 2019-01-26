AC Milan set for transfer scrap with rivals Inter in pursuit of Belgian international

Inter have reportedly joined rivals AC Milan in holding an interest in signing Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco this month.

The 25-year-old made the move to China last year and has gone on to score seven goals and provide nine assists in 25 Super League appearances for the club.

However, he has continued to be linked with a return to Europe this month, with Milan tipped to launch a move given their lack of quality depth in the wide positions as Gennaro Gattuso continues to rely heavily on the likes of Suso and Samu Castillejo, while playing Hakan Calhanoglu out of his more natural position too.

In turn, Carrasco would be a sensible addition before the deadline, but as noted by Calciomercato, Inter are now keen on signing him too, with doubts over the futures of Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva.

Should either or both leave the Nerazzurri, that will undoubtedly leave them with a similar problem to their city rivals, and so Carrasco could be a crucial addition to Luciano Spalletti’s squad with both Italian giants chasing a top-four finish in Serie A this season.

It remains to be seen who wins the transfer scrap, if the Belgian international can even be prised away from the Chinese outfit, as it could prove to be a decisive signing in the coming months.

Milan have already added Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek in January, but their glaring lack of quality on the left flank could yet prove to be one of their downfalls.

As for Inter, with the likes of Matteo Politano and Keita Balde still at Spalletti’s disposal, it could be argued that the Italian tactician could have enough in that department regardless of whether or not Carrasco arrives.