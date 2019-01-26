AC Milan transfer news: Four targets to solve winger issue, swoop for Barcelona ace collapsed

AC Milan are reportedly considering four targets as they look to add a winger before the January transfer window closes.

The Rossoneri have already been active this month as they’ve added Lucas Paqueta and Krzysztof Piatek to Gennaro Gattuso’s squad as they continue to pursue a top-four finish in Serie A.

However, there is arguably one glaring weakness in their squad still, and that’s the lack of quality depth in the wide positions in the final third, with Suso often carrying the creative burden on the right flank.

Samu Castillejo has been used sparingly, while Hakan Calhanoglu continues to play out of his more natural position and instead is regularly deployed on the left wing.

In turn, that is an area in which Milan could look to improve before the deadline, with Calciomercato noting that four names are seemingly on their radar. Yannick Carrasco, Arnaut Groeneveld, Steven Bergwijn and Gerard Deulofeu are specifically named in the report, although it remains to be seen which, if any, arrive this month.

Having splashed out €35m on Paqueta, as per ESPN, along with Goal.com reporting that another €35m-plus was spent on Piatek, that’s a significant amount considering that the Italian giants have had their troubles with UEFA and FFP regulations in recent times.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what deal can be done as securing Champions League qualification is crucial this year.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also note, via Sportitalia, that a move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez collapsed despite significant progress being made in talks.

It’s even suggested that the Spaniard was ‘one step away’, but ultimately issues became complicated with regards to fees and he remains at the Nou Camp for now. Having been limited to just eight appearances so far this season, it’s no surprise that the 25-year-old has been linked with an exit, with Arsenal also touted as a possible destination, as per the Metro.