Accrington Stanley’s reward for seeing off Ipswich in the FA Cup 3rd round is another home tie against Championship opposition, this time in the form of Derby County (KO 12:30).

The lunchtime kickoff is the first of a bumper Saturday football coupon.

What: Accrington v Derby

When: Saturday 26th January 2019 12:30

Where : Wham Stadium, Accrington

Live Streaming Options:

The Rams fought back from two nil down at home to force a replay against Southampton.

And repeated their heroics at St Mary’s, over turning a two goal deficit to eventually beat their Premier League opponents on penalties.

And it was much deserved.

Derby to continue FA Cup run?

Frank Lampard’s side more than matched the Saints throughout both games and added another Premier League side to their ever growing list of top tier casualties across all Cup competitions this season.

Accrington to cause an upset?

After a surprise promotion to League One, Stanley started the campaign on fire, but with just one win in six they’re in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.

The FA Cup then provides Coleman and co a chance to reignite their season.

Billy Kee scored the all important goal against Ipswich in the last round, and Stanley’s leading goal scorer this season is 13/5 to score anytime.

Seven of Derby’s last eight games have all ended with both teams scoring, so there’s never a dull moment when Lampard’s side step on the pitch.

Both teams to score 5/6.

Harry Wilson has been banging goals in for fun. The on loan Liverpool youngster is Derby’s leading scoring this season and he’s 7/1 to one the scoring.

Derby have won their last four FA Cup meetings against lower league opposition and it’s no surprise to see them as 4/5 favourites.

The draw is available at 13/5 and Stanley are 15/4 to cause an upset.

FA Cup Live Streaming

12:30 Accrington Stanley v Derby County

15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion

15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic

15:00 Manchester City v Burnley

15:00 Middlesbrough v Newport County

15:00 Newcastle United v Watford

15:00 Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers

15:00 Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

15:00 Swansea City v Gillingham

17:30 Millwall v Everton

19:45 AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United

