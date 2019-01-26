Accrington Stanley’s reward for seeing off Ipswich in the FA Cup 3rd round is another home tie against Championship opposition, this time in the form of Derby County (KO 12:30).
The lunchtime kickoff is the first of a bumper Saturday football coupon.
What: Accrington v Derby
When: Saturday 26th January 2019 12:30
Where : Wham Stadium, Accrington
The Rams fought back from two nil down at home to force a replay against Southampton.
And repeated their heroics at St Mary’s, over turning a two goal deficit to eventually beat their Premier League opponents on penalties.
And it was much deserved.
Derby to continue FA Cup run?
Frank Lampard’s side more than matched the Saints throughout both games and added another Premier League side to their ever growing list of top tier casualties across all Cup competitions this season.
Accrington to cause an upset?
After a surprise promotion to League One, Stanley started the campaign on fire, but with just one win in six they’re in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap.
The FA Cup then provides Coleman and co a chance to reignite their season.
Billy Kee scored the all important goal against Ipswich in the last round, and Stanley’s leading goal scorer this season is 13/5 to score anytime.
Seven of Derby’s last eight games have all ended with both teams scoring, so there’s never a dull moment when Lampard’s side step on the pitch.
Both teams to score 5/6.
Harry Wilson has been banging goals in for fun. The on loan Liverpool youngster is Derby’s leading scoring this season and he’s 7/1 to one the scoring.
Derby have won their last four FA Cup meetings against lower league opposition and it’s no surprise to see them as 4/5 favourites.
The draw is available at 13/5 and Stanley are 15/4 to cause an upset.
FA Cup Live Streaming
12:30 Accrington Stanley v Derby County
15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Oldham Athletic
15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
15:00 Middlesbrough v Newport County
15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
15:00 Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers
15:00 Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00 Swansea City v Gillingham
17:30 Millwall v Everton
19:45 AFC Wimbledon v West Ham United
