Alvaro Morata could face a hostile reception if he joins Atletico Madrid during this transfer window, Atleti’s hardcore fans clearly aren’t too keen on the Spaniard joining.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Atletico’s ultras chanted: “Less Morata, more Borja Garces”. The chant was first sung in the first-half of Atleti’s La Liga clash against Getafe this afternoon.

Atletico’s ultras clearly aren’t too keen on the prospect of a former Real Madrid player, standing in the way of 19-year-old striker Borja Garces’ progress.

The reaction of the ultras wasn’t echoed throughout the Wanda Metropolitano though, fans in the other sections of the stadium whistled every time that the chant was repeated. It seems like the majority of the Rojiblancos are willing to give the Chelsea misfit a chance.

According to The Guardian, the deal would be an initial loan deal with the option for Diego Simeone’s side to make the move permanent for a fee of £48.5m.

Morata has failed to establish himself as Chelsea’s main man up front under Maurizio Sarri, the Italian has shifted between Olivier Giroud and the Spaniard for most of the season and he hasn’t even been to keen on the prospect of starting Giroud.

Sarri has opted to deploy Eden Hazard in a false nine role for Chelsea at times this season. The Blues will be hoping that they have finally solved their striker issues with the loan signing of Gonzalo Higuain.